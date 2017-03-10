Sai Fine Bistro adds new spice in northeast Tarrant
From Italian trendsetter Loveria Caffe in Colleyville to the handsome Mughlai Fine Indian Cuisine in Southlake, diners can circle the globe without braving Southlake Boulevard traffic. The newest "something different" is Sai Fine Asian Bistro in Colleyville , an Asian dinner house by a chef with a background in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
