Emergency crews saw hood open in burning car in Southlake
Southlake emergency crews responding to a vehicle fire on the highway had to saw open the hood of the car to get to the source of the fire. The incident happened about 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 114 near Carroll Avenue.
