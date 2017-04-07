Dog About Town: Sniffing out treats and more things to do
Searching for some Easter fun this weekend? Four-leggers are invited to festivities throughout the area. Three Dog Bakery will have Easter Begg Hunts on Saturday outside its stores in Southlake and Fort Worth .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC