Starpower to Open New 15,000 Square Foot Luxury Living Showroom in Southlake, Texas

Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. , kicks off the grand opening of its new 15,000 square foot, multi-million-dollar concept store opening in the heart of Southlake, Texas, featuring Ed Kellum & Son Appliances . The store also features a 15 foot Video Wall, the largest on display at retail.

