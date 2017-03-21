Southlake Town Square getting much-needed facelift
Construction is underway at the upscale shopping center to repave streets, replace sidewalks and add handicap ramps. Work on the $373,000 project, which began Feb. 27, is taking place mostly at night and should be completed by mid-April, just in time for Art in the Square .
