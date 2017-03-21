Southlake Town Square getting much-ne...

Southlake Town Square getting much-needed facelift

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Construction is underway at the upscale shopping center to repave streets, replace sidewalks and add handicap ramps. Work on the $373,000 project, which began Feb. 27, is taking place mostly at night and should be completed by mid-April, just in time for Art in the Square .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) 17 hr Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC