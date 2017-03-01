Greystone Provides $37 Million Fannie Mae DUS Near-Stabilization Loan for DFW Multifamily Property
Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, today announced it has provided a $37,000,000 Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance Enclave at Westport in Roanoke, Texas. The loan was originated by Cary Tremper and Scott Kavel of Greystone, for Integrated Real Estate Group, a Southlake, TX-based full-service real estate development, construction, engineering, and property management firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Feb 21
|TheHonestWatchman
|122
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|12
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC