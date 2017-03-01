Greystone Provides $37 Million Fannie...

Greystone Provides $37 Million Fannie Mae DUS Near-Stabilization Loan for DFW Multifamily Property

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, today announced it has provided a $37,000,000 Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance Enclave at Westport in Roanoke, Texas. The loan was originated by Cary Tremper and Scott Kavel of Greystone, for Integrated Real Estate Group, a Southlake, TX-based full-service real estate development, construction, engineering, and property management firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) 13 hr Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Feb 21 TheHonestWatchman 122
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC