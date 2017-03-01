Greystone Provides $37 Million Fannie Mae DUS Near-Stabilization Loan for DFW Multifamily Property

Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, today announced it has provided a $37,000,000 Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance Enclave at Westport in Roanoke, Texas. The loan was originated by Cary Tremper and Scott Kavel of Greystone, for Integrated Real Estate Group, a Southlake, TX-based full-service real estate development, construction, engineering, and property management firm.

