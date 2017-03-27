Gauge Capital closes sophomore fund a...

Gauge Capital closes sophomore fund at $500 mln

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

Gauge Capital has wrapped up its oversubscribed second fund at a hard cap of $500 million. Campbell Luytens was the adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC