Fort Worth man says moldy DQ burger sent him to the ER

Friday Mar 10

Ralph Bryan contends his "Beltbuster" hamburger bought at an east Fort Worth Dairy Queen did a lot more than cure his hunger - it sent him to the hospital. Bryan is suing the DQ Grill and Chill restaurant on Bridge Street after the hamburger he bought in September 2016 was so moldy that he ended up going to an emergency room and had be admitted to the hospital with food poisoning, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County civil court.

