Fort Worth man says moldy DQ burger sent him to the ER
Ralph Bryan contends his "Beltbuster" hamburger bought at an east Fort Worth Dairy Queen did a lot more than cure his hunger - it sent him to the hospital. Bryan is suing the DQ Grill and Chill restaurant on Bridge Street after the hamburger he bought in September 2016 was so moldy that he ended up going to an emergency room and had be admitted to the hospital with food poisoning, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County civil court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 9
|The agent
|123
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|12
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC