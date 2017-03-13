Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Appoint...

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Appoints Pauline J. Brown to Board of Directors

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group , Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Pauline J. Brown to the Board of Directors, effective on April 1, 2017. Inclusive of her appointment, the Company's Board of Directors has been expanded to consist of seven members of which five are independent members.

