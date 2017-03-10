Consumers, beware of being a snookereda : Texas lawmaker proposes reform for roofers
A North Texas lawmaker is trying to protect homeowners from being ripped off in the wake of hail storms like those that struck over the weekend. State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, proposed House Bill 3293 to create a voluntary state certification for roofers, hoping to end problems that crop up year after year in Texas.
