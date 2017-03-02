Commercial real estate transactions
Partners to buy 4.2 acres on the southwest corner of White Chapel Boulevard and State Hwy 114 in Southlake. The buyers plan to build a 50,000 square foot, 3-story medical office building that is 40 percent pre- leased to Irving Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Feb 21
|TheHonestWatchman
|122
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|12
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC