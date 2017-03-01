Citizena s arrest led to police arrest and now conviction in Southlake roadside assault

A 30-year-old man was found guilty this week of assaulting his girlfriend on the side of the road in Southlake in 2014, despite the woman denying the abuse during her testimony at trial. MacMichael Nwaiwu was sentenced Tuesday to two years' probation after a jury convicted him of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Tarrant County court records.

