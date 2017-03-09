Campaign for Texas roofer regulation ...

Campaign for Texas roofer regulation gets a boost with bill to establish voluntary certification

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Sigh of relief. We have a roofer's bill introduced in the Texas Legislature. The Watchdog is grateful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Phillips Wed Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Feb 21 TheHonestWatchman 122
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC