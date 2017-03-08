911 app used at Northeast Tarrant dispatch center could save more lives
A 911 smartphone app is giving residents of Northeast Tarrant County better service, but few of them are taking advantage of the next-level technology, which could save lives by pinpointing locations better than traditional technology. The app lets users call 911 in as many steps or fewer than calling traditional 911.
