10 Room Escapes to Complete in DFW
In room escape challenges like the ones offered at Red Door Escape, you have to solve puzzles to unlock safes and uncover new clues. A few years ago if you asked most people whether they'd pay money to be locked in a room by strangers, they would have said no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|12
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC