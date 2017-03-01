James Robison, Trumpa s prayer warrio...

James Robison, Trumpa s prayer warrior, wishes president would a start tweeting Proverbsa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

But most of all, Robison, a onetime critic who has spent nearly a year counseling and advising Trump, prays for wisdom. He knows the brash New York businessman and former reality TV star continues to stun many with a leadership style some cheer and others label reckless, as he stirs up controversy on a daily basis over everything from the way he interacts with leaders of other countries to directives he signs to change federal government policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Caputi 9 hr Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Feb 21 TheHonestWatchman 122
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Feb 14 All will know the... 132
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC