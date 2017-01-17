Tesla considers Southlake Town Square for next area gallery
Tesla is looking at a location across from the Apple Store in Southlake Town Square for its next gallery in North Texas. An official with Tesla confirmed Friday that the California-based electric car maker is considering Town Square as a gallery site after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved permits and zoning changes Thursday night to allow for the display of vehicles and charging stations.
