Tesla considers Southlake Town Square for next area gallery

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Tesla is looking at a location across from the Apple Store in Southlake Town Square for its next gallery in North Texas. An official with Tesla confirmed Friday that the California-based electric car maker is considering Town Square as a gallery site after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved permits and zoning changes Thursday night to allow for the display of vehicles and charging stations.

