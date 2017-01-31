Second victim identified after fatal ...

Second victim identified after fatal wrong-way crash in Southlake

Monday Jan 23

Jeremy Brazzel, 40, was identified late Sunday as the second victim of the fiery crash on Texas 114 early Sunday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner. Mary Chenoweth, 58, of Bedford, had been identified as the other victim.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

