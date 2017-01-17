Head-On Collision Kills Two In Southlake
In a Southlake police statement, a witness reported one of the vehicles traveling the wrong way shortly before the crash. Emergency responders transported the third person involved in the collision to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC