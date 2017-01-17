Former Grapevine volleyball coach found guilty in child rape case

A Tarrant County jury on Friday found a former Grapevine volleyball coach guilty of sexual assault of a child, stemming from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 2015. Damian Merrick, 48, the owner of the Grapevine Volleyball Club, had faced two counts of sexual assault and was found not guilty of one of them, according to online records .

