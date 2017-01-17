Former Grapevine volleyball coach found guilty in child rape case
A Tarrant County jury on Friday found a former Grapevine volleyball coach guilty of sexual assault of a child, stemming from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 2015. Damian Merrick, 48, the owner of the Grapevine Volleyball Club, had faced two counts of sexual assault and was found not guilty of one of them, according to online records .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Big bad john
|121
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC