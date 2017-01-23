Argyle project strikes tax deal
A new 105-acre development is coming to Argyle thanks to a joint effort between the town and Denton County to finance the needed infrastructure improvements. The Denton County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday to participate in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC