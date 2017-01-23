Argyle project strikes tax deal

Argyle project strikes tax deal

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A new 105-acre development is coming to Argyle thanks to a joint effort between the town and Denton County to finance the needed infrastructure improvements. The Denton County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday to participate in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr SHORTY 1,062
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 18 Big bad john 121
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC