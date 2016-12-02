Retired phone company worker gets two life sentences for role in murder of Southlake cartel lawyer
A retired phone company worker from South Texas has been sentenced to two life terms in federal prison for his role in the 2013 murder-for-hire of a Mexican drug cartel lawyer in Southlake, the U.S. attorney's office said. Jose Luis Cepeda Cortes, 60, was found guilty in May of interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder for hire in connection with the killing of Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa.
