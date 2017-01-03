Mole, mescal at the new Mesa in Grape...

Mole, mescal at the new Mesa in Grapevine

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Chef Olga Sosa 's newest Veracruz-style "Latin kitchen" is a little bit Mexico and also a little bit Tex-Mex, with more tequila and mescal drinks, and a lunch menu beginning next week. Sosa and Raul Reyes ' Dallas restaurant is heralded for interior Mexico cuisine.

