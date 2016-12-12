Continue reading 27 homes evacuated in Southlake after plumber ruptures gas line

Continue reading 27 homes evacuated i...

More than two dozen homes in Southlake are under an evacuation order after a gas line was ruptured Monday afternoon, KXAS-TV reports . According to city officials, a plumber hit a natural gas line along the 2900 block of Sutton Place, near Florence Road.

