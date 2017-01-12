CEO accused of stealing signs for Sou...

CEO accused of stealing signs for Southlake development arrested

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A credit union CEO was arrested after he was accused of stealing marketing signs from a Southlake builder whose development he opposes, KDFW-TV reported . After signs for one of homebuilder Kosse Maykus' custom home developments disappeared, Maykus bought a game camera and set it up.

