Bedford firefighter who fought for wo...

Bedford firefighter who fought for workersa comp benefits dies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

After a nearly four-year battle with colon cancer and a legal fight to win workers' compensation benefits, veteran Bedford firefighter Lt. Keith Long died Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Dec 6 Anon 10
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov 28 Mary Mindieta 5
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Nov '16 TIa Tann 13
train noise (Feb '12) Oct '16 Denton train nois... 30
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Pat banks 38
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC