American Airlines wins $5 million in antitrust case against Sabre
Dec 20 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday was awarded $5.01 million in an antitrust lawsuit that accused airline booking service Sabre Corp of harming competition and charging it grossly inflated booking fees. A federal jury in Manhattan found Southlake, Texas-based Sabre liable for unreasonably restraining trade through contractual provisions, awarding a sum that under federal antitrust laws can be tripled to $15 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 8
|Bihar
|118
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC