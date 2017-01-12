American Airlines wins $5 million in antitrust case against Sabre

Dec 20 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday was awarded $5.01 million in an antitrust lawsuit that accused airline booking service Sabre Corp of harming competition and charging it grossly inflated booking fees. A federal jury in Manhattan found Southlake, Texas-based Sabre liable for unreasonably restraining trade through contractual provisions, awarding a sum that under federal antitrust laws can be tripled to $15 million.

