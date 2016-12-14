'Activation' Wins 2016 Henri Christian Literary Award for Non-Fiction
Christian author Adam Gellert's book, "Activation: A Story of God's Transforming Power," was announced the winner of the Henri Award , earlier this month at the 2016 Christian Literary Awards in Hurst, Texas. "I am ecstatic that my personal story of how God activated my life, and the lessons that apply to all of us, was selected to receive the prestigious Henri Award," said Gellert.
