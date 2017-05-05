Herb Alpert never seems to get old It's beginning to look like 80 is indeed the new 50 . Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pdS5zD Herb Alpert , still slim, trim and enthusiastic at 82, charmed a Taft Theatre audience Tuesday night with a combination of musical virtuosity, wonderful storytelling and sincerity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.