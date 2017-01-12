Winter Family Days returns to Newport...

Winter Family Days returns to Newport Aquarium

Just as meteorologists are forecasting a cold front and colder temperatures on the way, Newport Aquarium announces the return of Winter Family Days, where one child is free with each full-priced adult. The aquarium has also added a brand new limited-time-only meet and greet opportunity with Jim Henson's Splash and Bubbles from the new kids TV show by the same name.

