Winter Family Days returns to Newport Aquarium
Just as meteorologists are forecasting a cold front and colder temperatures on the way, Newport Aquarium announces the return of Winter Family Days, where one child is free with each full-priced adult. The aquarium has also added a brand new limited-time-only meet and greet opportunity with Jim Henson's Splash and Bubbles from the new kids TV show by the same name.
