World's worst nightclub fires
Investigators said soundproofing foam on the ceiling caught fire and released poisonous gasses that quickly killed those attending a university party. - January, 2009: An indoor fireworks display after a New Year's countdown ignited a blaze in the Santika club in Bangkok, Thailand, killing 67 people and injuring many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Southgate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is your favorite streetwalker? (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Jack32670
|60
|Hayley mccintosh (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Theif
|62
|Amy Freeman. Aka Paige
|Thu
|Bunny
|1
|heartland pointe trailer park (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|heathadict
|3
|Heartland Pointe Mobile Home Park
|Dec 21
|heathadict
|1
|Ludlow Officer, Greg Eastman (May '11)
|Dec 21
|caddyshack
|141
|in need of a hood landscaping person
|Dec 19
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Southgate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC