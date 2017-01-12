Ohio officer's stolen bagpipes are found along Kentucky road
A Cincinnati-area honor guard member whose bagpipes were stolen from his vehicle after a vigil has the instrument back after a mail carrier found it along a road in nearby northern Kentucky. Someone stole the instrument Monday night in Cincinnati's Mount Adams neighborhood.
