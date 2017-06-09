The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobi...

The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests

The nation's premier Islamophobic group, ACT for America, has organized more than two-dozen rallies at cities around the United States to take place tomorrow. Officially called the "March against Sharia," it's less about "Sharia law" - a non-issue in the United States, where it is illegal - than it is about getting Islamophobes whipped up into a fury about this tiny minority.

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#1 Friday Jun 9
March against Sharia Law if you love your children!

Izlamistyranny

New York, NY

#2 Friday Jun 9
" Islamophobic protests" - msm is the enemy///

