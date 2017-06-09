Sweet Lorraine's original Southfield ...

Sweet Lorraine's original Southfield location to close after 33 years

Sweet Lorraine's owner Lorraine Platman is closing the Sweet Lorraine's Southfield location due to health issues. The restaurant opened on Greenfield Road in 1984 and has won numerous awards through the decades, but Platman said via press release that she can no longer keep up.

