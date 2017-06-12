Southfield to kick off 'Summer Soulstice'
The 'Southfield Summer Soulstice' will return for a fourth year on Saturday, June 17 with a healthy mix of running, walking, partying and family fun. The events will go from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and include a parade, festival, kids activities, food, drinks, music stage and glow sticks.
