Southfield Road re-opens in Lincoln Park after construction project
Downriver motorists received a bit of a reprieve this week when a section of Southfield Road that had been down to one lane in each direction re-opened in Lincoln Park. Before the project started on May 1, Wayne County Spokeswoman Kaye Byrd said the timing wasn't ideal for the project since Southfield is one of the primary detours for the closed Southbound I-75, but the project had to move forward.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|14 hr
|Crafty
|2
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Samiyah
|200
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Community Sunday meals
|Jun 16
|Feed_people
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
