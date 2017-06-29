Southfield Road re-opens in Lincoln Park after construction project

Downriver motorists received a bit of a reprieve this week when a section of Southfield Road that had been down to one lane in each direction re-opened in Lincoln Park. Before the project started on May 1, Wayne County Spokeswoman Kaye Byrd said the timing wasn't ideal for the project since Southfield is one of the primary detours for the closed Southbound I-75, but the project had to move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.