Southfield charter school closes abruptly with just 12 school days left
A Southfield charter school closed abruptly with 12 school days left in the 2016-17 school year, and now families and staff are left searching for other options. Taylor International Academy in Southfield announced on June 2 it would not re-open for the rest of the school year, with its authorizer Central Michigan University citing the school's financial problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|2 min
|haitham
|194
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 5
|NMaranto
|1
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Jun 4
|makebtc123
|1
|FREE BRICKS for Garden!
|May 28
|FREE BRICKS
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Holy F**k
|May '17
|Wham Balamb
|2
|Alabama
|May '17
|Binger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC