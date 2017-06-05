Southfield charter school closes abru...

Southfield charter school closes abruptly with just 12 school days left

Tuesday Jun 6

A Southfield charter school closed abruptly with 12 school days left in the 2016-17 school year, and now families and staff are left searching for other options. Taylor International Academy in Southfield announced on June 2 it would not re-open for the rest of the school year, with its authorizer Central Michigan University citing the school's financial problems.

