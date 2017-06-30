Schuette: Sterling Heights Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Minor Sex...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Andrew Golden, 35, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of Minor Sex Trafficking, for sex trafficking a 17 year-old. He was sentenced at the time of his plea to 20 months 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Samiyah
|200
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Community Sunday meals
|Jun 16
|Feed_people
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Jun 4
|makebtc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC