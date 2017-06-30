Schuette: Sterling Heights Man Pleads...

Schuette: Sterling Heights Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Minor Sex...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Andrew Golden, 35, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of Minor Sex Trafficking, for sex trafficking a 17 year-old. He was sentenced at the time of his plea to 20 months 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hostas $5 Jun 26 Chardo 1
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Jun 23 Samiyah 200
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Community Sunday meals Jun 16 Feed_people 1
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 13 yet another Irving 2
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 9 Izlamistyranny 2
News NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!?? Jun 4 makebtc123 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,563 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC