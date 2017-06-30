Partners Praise BullsEye's VeloCloud-...

Partners Praise BullsEye's VeloCloud-Powered SD-WAN Solution

Friday Jun 30

BullsEye Telecom is giving its SD-WAN portfolio a boost. The provider has teamed up with VeloCloud to give partners and end customers more SD-WAN features that are critical to bandwidth-hungry applications, like VoIP and UCaaS.

