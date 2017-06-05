N. American tooling industry experiences slight dip in Q2 2017

North America's tooling industry is experiencing a slightly slower second quarter in 2017 compared to Q1, a new report said, but capacity utilization for both mold and die tool makers is still well above 80 per cent. The report, called the Q2 2017 Automotive Tooling Barometer, has been issued by the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and Southfield, Mich.-based market research firm Harbour Results Inc. .

