N. American tooling industry experiences slight dip in Q2 2017
North America's tooling industry is experiencing a slightly slower second quarter in 2017 compared to Q1, a new report said, but capacity utilization for both mold and die tool makers is still well above 80 per cent. The report, called the Q2 2017 Automotive Tooling Barometer, has been issued by the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and Southfield, Mich.-based market research firm Harbour Results Inc. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Mon
|NMaranto
|1
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Sun
|makebtc123
|1
|FREE BRICKS for Garden!
|May 28
|FREE BRICKS
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|May 27
|Sarah
|191
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Holy F**k
|May '17
|Wham Balamb
|2
|Alabama
|May '17
|Binger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC