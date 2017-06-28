'Most Wanted' Human Trafficking Fugitive Arrested In Detroit

Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part [] EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 - Detroit's ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on [] Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at 539-9797.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.