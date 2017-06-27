Mark Andrew Feister
The sudden death of a young Cadillac firefighter has left friends and family members in a state of shock. Mark Feister, 36, president of the Cadillac Firefight... CADILLAC - Mark Andrew Feister, of Cadillac, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017.
