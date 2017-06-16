ICE arrests of Iraqi Christians in US...

ICE arrests of Iraqi Christians in US cause detainee families to feel betrayed

Members of the Iraqi Christian community in the U.S. are expressing feelings of betrayal by their adopted country after dozens of members were detained in a deportation sweep. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the mass arrests over the weekend with a majority of them occurring in the Detroit area.

