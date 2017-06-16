ICE arrests of Iraqi Christians in US cause detainee families to feel betrayed
Members of the Iraqi Christian community in the U.S. are expressing feelings of betrayal by their adopted country after dozens of members were detained in a deportation sweep. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the mass arrests over the weekend with a majority of them occurring in the Detroit area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Sunday meals
|7 hr
|Feed_people
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Jun 12
|The Poor and Unknown
|195
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 5
|NMaranto
|1
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Jun 4
|makebtc123
|1
|FREE BRICKS for Garden!
|May 28
|FREE BRICKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC