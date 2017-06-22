Family waits on news of missing Hills woman
STILL WAITING: Family doing what they can to find missing Hills woman The family of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki is still waiting for word -- any word -- about their daughter. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/22/still-waiting-family-doing-what-they-can-find-missing-hills-woman/417146001/ They're moments when the horror surrounding Danielle's disappearance seep into what they've been trying to make ordinary days, working or shopping or going to school.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hostas $5
|21 hr
|Chardo
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Samiyah
|200
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Community Sunday meals
|Jun 16
|Feed_people
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Jun 4
|makebtc123
|1
