Come Out and Playevent Wednesday in Southfield
The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department will host Come Out and Play on Wednesday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. This free event will celebrate the first day of summer with water inflatables, retro games, inflatables and a zip line.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hostas $5
|13 hr
|Chardo
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Jun 23
|Samiyah
|200
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Community Sunday meals
|Jun 16
|Feed_people
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Jun 4
|makebtc123
|1
