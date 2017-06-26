Come Out and Playevent Wednesday in Southfield

The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department will host Come Out and Play on Wednesday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. This free event will celebrate the first day of summer with water inflatables, retro games, inflatables and a zip line.

