Automotive Tooling Sector Experiences...

Automotive Tooling Sector Experiences Small Dip

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Business is slightly slower in the tooling industry, but capacity utilization for both mold and die tool makers is still well above 80 percent. The Original Equipment Suppliers Association and Harbour Results, Inc. recently released the results of their Q2 2017 Automotive Tooling Barometer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Mon Sonny 199
Community Sunday meals Jun 16 Feed_people 1
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 13 yet another Irving 2
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 9 Izlamistyranny 2
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 5 NMaranto 1
News NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!?? Jun 4 makebtc123 1
FREE BRICKS for Garden! May 28 FREE BRICKS 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC