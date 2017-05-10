Underage teen offered money for sex w...

Underage teen offered money for sex while walking to school

Wednesday May 3 Read more: MLive.com

Police say a 16-year-old girl was walking to school in Southfield Tuesday when a black sedan pulled up and a the middle-aged man began a conversation. Do you want to make some money, the Southfield police say the suspect asked the girl, who was walking to Southfield Regional Academy about 8:45 a.m. along Evergreen near Midway.

