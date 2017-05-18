Puppy saved after dog in labor rushed...

Puppy saved after dog in labor rushed to police

Friday May 12 Read more: WXYZ

Southfield Police Officer Bob White had to act fast if there was any hope of saving a dog in distress and any surviving puppies she was carrying after a woman rushed the pregnant German Shepherd to the police department, saying the stray had just delivered three stillborn pups. It's a bittersweet story that, on this Mother's Day weekend, ends with a caring rescue helping the dog be a mom to her only surviving little one.

