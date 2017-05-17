ISRI2017: Recycled plastics make inro...

ISRI2017: Recycled plastics make inroads in auto applications

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Recycling Today

While it's not necessarily an easy road to travel, recycled plastics increasingly are being used in automotive applications, according to sessions at ISRI2017, the annual convention of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries , which was April 22-27 in New Orleans. Bill Schreiber, who retired from Tucker, Georgia-based Lehigh Technologies March 1, 2017, spoke about the process for recycling thermoplastic olefin bumpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
Holy F**k May 4 Wham Balamb 2
Alabama May 2 Binger 1
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight (Nov '16) Apr 22 Team Trump 6
Excellent chesterfield Apr '17 Darrell Ruttan 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Apr '17 thisisgettingold 32
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC