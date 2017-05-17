ISRI2017: Recycled plastics make inroads in auto applications

While it's not necessarily an easy road to travel, recycled plastics increasingly are being used in automotive applications, according to sessions at ISRI2017, the annual convention of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries , which was April 22-27 in New Orleans. Bill Schreiber, who retired from Tucker, Georgia-based Lehigh Technologies March 1, 2017, spoke about the process for recycling thermoplastic olefin bumpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.