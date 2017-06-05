Geoffrey Fieger files 2nd sexual assa...

Geoffrey Fieger files 2nd sexual assault suit against attorney Mike Morse

Thursday May 25 Read more: MLive.com

A second woman has filed a civil lawsuit against well-known Southfield personal injury attorney Mike Morse, claiming she was groped and sexually harassed while employed as a receptionist. Geoffrey Fieger, another well-known personal injury attorney who in May announced a possible gubernatorial run , filed both lawsuits on behalf of the women in Oakland County Circuit Court.

